Arizona governor to tour border with DHS secretary as National Guard deploys

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey plans to tour the U.S.-Mexico border with the U.S. Homeland Security secretary as National Guard troops deploy to the region.

The governor and Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen will tour parts of the U.S. Border Patrol's Yuma Sector Wednesday and look at the border wall in the area.

They plan to hold an afternoon press briefing on the deployment of the National Guard at the San Luis Port of Entry.

The Arizona National Guard last week began deploying 338 troops to the border under a mission designed to free up Border Patrol agents for more ground patrols. Along with Ducey, the Republican governors of Texas and New Mexico committed 1,600 Guard members to the border, giving President Donald Trump many of the troops he requested to fight what he's called a crisis of migrant crossings and crime.

Ducey tweeted last week "These troops will be helping our federal partners with any support role responsibilities that they need."