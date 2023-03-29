Arizona governor's press secretary resigns after tweeting meme about threatening to shoot "transphobes"

The Arizona governor's press secretary, Josselyn Berry, has resigned after tweeting a meme about threatening to shoot "transphobes."

According to the Associated Press, Berry tweeted an image Monday from the 1980 movie "Gloria" that depicted a woman with two guns drawn, and it bore a caption that read, "Us when we see transphobes."

Her tweet came hours after a 28-year-old shooter had killed three 9-year-olds and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn.

Berry submitted her resignation to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, who accepted it, according to the governor's office.

"The governor does not condone violence in any form," Hobbs' office said in a statement. "This administration holds mutual respect at the forefront of how we engage with one another. The post by the press secretary is not reflective of the values of the administration. The governor has received and accepted the resignation of the press secretary."

On Wednesday, Berry also tweeted, "If you work in the progressive community and are transphobic, you're not progressive. Period. End of story. It's not hard to understand but you're bigotry masquerading as feminism absolutely is."

Berry's Twitter account can now only be accessed if she accepts someone's request to follow the account.

On Tuesday, Twitter temporarily restricted GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's congressional account after the Georgia representative tweeted a graphic that referred to a "Trans Day of Vengeance" after the Nashville school shooting. Green used her personal account to display the notice, which said some of her congressional account's features were being temporarily suspended for violating company rules.

— Aaron Navarro and the Associated Press contributed to this report