Arizona Supreme Court rules abortion ban from 1864 can be enforced

Donald Trump says abortion legislation should be left to the states

The Arizona Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that a century-old abortion ban may be enforced, clearing the way for a near-total ban on abortions in the state.

The 1864 ban has exceptions to save the life of the mother but none in cases of rape or incest.

The ban will supersede a 15-week abortion ban that was signed into law in 2022. That law included exceptions in cases of medical emergencies and has restrictions on medication abortion and requires an ultrasound before an abortion and parental consent for minors.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.