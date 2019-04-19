Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Snoop Dogg join Lil Dicky for "Earth" video

Comedian and rapper Lil Dicky just dropped an epic animated music video to highlight the issue of climate change, featuring more than 30 A-list stars, including Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Kevin Hart and Halsey. The song and video were created to raise awareness and money for environmental causes.

"Earth" — which was released ahead of Earth Day on Monday — also features Brendon Urie, Hailee Steinfeld, Wiz Khalifa, Katy Perry, Adam Levine, Shawn Mendes, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, John Legend and the Backstreet Boys, among others.

The video ends with a cameo from actor and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio, recreating the iconic "I'm flying" moment from Titanic — but rather than holding Rose, he's holding the Earth. Lil Dicky, whose real name is David Burd, partnered with the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation to choose which nonprofits to donate to.

Thank you to @lildickytweets and all the artists that came together to make this happen. Net profits from the song, video, and merchandise will go to many @dicapriofdn partners on the frontlines of implementing solutions to climate change. #WeLoveTheEarth https://t.co/3u8cyA6NPq pic.twitter.com/cpMeTB4Ziq — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) April 19, 2019

According to DiCaprio, a portion of the proceeds from the song and video will go towards a variety of climate change nonprofits including Solutions Project, the Shark Conservation Fund, the Global Greengrants Fund, the Quick Response Fund for Nature and the Carbon Cycle Institute. "It's all about saving the Earth," Burd told Ellen Degeneres. "There's an environmental crisis going on right now."