Ariana Grande donates Christmas gifts to Manchester hospitals

Ariana Grande has continued her annual tradition of donating Christmas gifts to hospitals in Manchester, England, five years after the deadly attack following the singer's Manchester Arena show.

Royal Manchester Children's Hospital shared a photo Monday on Instagram of the wrapped presents beneath a Christmas tree. The hospital said the pop star's gifts were distributed to patients ranging in age from infants to teenagers across multiple hospitals in the city.

"It's so wonderful that Ariana has once again been so thoughtful and made this special donation to our family of hospitals," Tanya Hamid, interim director of Manchester Foundation Trust Charity, wrote in the post. "We know Manchester, and in particular Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, holds a special place in Ariana's heart."

Grande has continued to give back to the city since the May 2017 Manchester Arena attack in which 22 people were killed, and hundreds more injured, after a man blew himself outside the arena as fans were leaving her concert. The singer honored victims with the "One Love Manchester" benefit concert following the tragedy, and was also named an honorary Manchester citizen that same year.

Grande previously gifted 1,000 presents to Manchester's children's hospitals last Christmas, and £100 Amazon vouchers to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital patients in 2020, according to the Manchester Evening News.