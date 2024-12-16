Argentinian President Javier Milei likely to attend Trump inauguration

Argentina's President Javier Milei is likely to attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in January, according to an Argentine diplomatic official. While his attendance has not been confirmed publicly, the official said all signs point to Milei traveling to Washington, D.C., for the swearing-in ceremony.

A spokesperson for the Trump transition team did not reply to a request for comment.

Milei, a Trump acolyte who was elected last year and describes himself as an "anarcho-capitalist," on Monday posted on X a link to a news report and wrote "Make Argentina Great Again Make America Great Again," adding a handshake emoji between U.S. and Argentine flag emojis.

Bloomberg News was first to report on Milei attending the inaugural, citing an Argentine government spokesperson.

President of Argentina Javier Milei attends the annual political convention Atreju organized by Brothers of Italy (Fratelli d'Italia) party at Circo Massimo, on December 14, 2024 in Rome, Italy. Antonio Masiello / Getty Images

Milei is the first world leader expected to be in Washington for the Jan. 20 event, though arrangements are underway for others to join. CBS News reported last week that Chinese President Xi Jinping, whom Trump personally invited to the inauguration, was unlikely to attend, according to multiple sources.

Trump confirmed Monday that he has exchanged letters with Xi and would "love to have him [at the inauguration], but there's been nothing much discussed" in terms of whether he'll accept the invite.

Trump added that he has fielded calls from more than 100 world leaders since winning the election and, when asked specifically, said that he had not invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

State Department records dating back to 1874 show that no world leader has attended an American transfer-of-power ceremony. Traditionally, foreign ambassadors and their spouses represent their governments at the quadrennial event.

Milei met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago shortly after the November election.

