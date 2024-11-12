AirTag users will soon be able to share location with airlines

LaGuardia Airport named Best U.S. Airport by Forbes Travel Guide LaGuardia Airport named Best U.S. Airport by Forbes Travel Guide 00:27

Apple is rolling out a new feature designed to make it easier for passengers — and airlines — to retrieve misplaced bags.

The new function, called Share Item Location, is available as part of the public beta of iOS 18.2, and is coming soon to iPhone X and newer models as a free software update.

The link will let passengers share their AirTag locations with more than 15 airlines, including Delta and United, to help both parties track down mishandled or delayed bags more efficiently. More airlines will sign on, over time, Apple noted.

Partner airlines will be able to accept AirTag owners' Share Item Location links in a secure manner, Apple said.

"Access to each link will be limited to a small number of people, and recipients will be required to authenticate in order to view the link through either their Apple Account or partner email address," the tech giant said.

The new feature aims to help passengers and airlines locate their misplaced belongings. Apple

AirTag data has given rise to safety concerns with bad actors using the tracking devices to stalk unsuspecting victims. Airline passengers, though, have used them to take bag tracking into their own hands, amid increasing frustration over the rate at which airlines misplace luggage.

In 2023, United Airlines had one of the highest mishandling rates, according to a U.S. Department of Transportation report. Out of 75 million bags, 551,000, 0.73%, were mishandled.

Delta had one of the best. Out of 99 million bags, 467,000, or 0.47%, were mishandled, according to the report.

"We know many of our customers are already traveling with AirTag in their checked bags, and this feature will soon make it easier for them to share location information with us safely and securely," said David Kinzelman, United's chief customer officer, in a statement. He added that the tool will be available in select airports initially, "with the goal of introducing the service systemwide in early 2025."

Delta said the AirTag feature will give its team "extra visibility to reunite those items with their owners."

"This cutting-edge solution, developed by Apple and in partnership with Delta Air Lines, will enable us to locate items more efficiently and effectively," said Erik Snell, Delta Air Lines' senior vice president of Airport Customer Service, in a statement.