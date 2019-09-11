Apparent tornado sweeps through Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls, South Dakota — A severe storm spawned an apparent tornado that left a trail of damage here late Tuesday night, reports CBS Sioux Falls affiliate KELO-TV. There were no initial reports of injuries.

Trees and street lights were down and many structures were severely damaged.

Access to the Avera Heart Hospital was blocked except for doctors, nurses and ambulances. They had to drive through debris to get there.

The storm prompted police to issue a No Travel advisory in the city, which opened an emergency operations center to coordinate the response to the storm.

As of 2:15 a.m. EDT, Xcel Energy's power outage map showed around 20,000 homes and businesses in the dark in the Sioux Falls area.

KELO sent out numerous crews to chronicle the storm's aftermath. One anchor-reporter took photos of the interior of a Tuesday Morning home goods store:

Interior of Tuesday Morning pic.twitter.com/gYHqCuJtBR — Dan Santella (@KELODanS) September 11, 2019

Among many other tweets:

33rd and Western in SF pic.twitter.com/LxCkVl2oIl — Dan Santella (@KELODanS) September 11, 2019