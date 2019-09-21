Anti-ICE demonstrators and counter-protesters face off in Aurora, Colorado

Protesters and supporters of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement faced off in Aurora on Saturday, CBS Denver reports. Hundreds of anti-ICE demonstrators walked several miles from Denver's City Park to the GEO Aurora ICE Processing Center.

Streets were shut down for the march and rallies. It culminated with both sides meeting in Aurora.

Barricades, large trucks and warning signs were in place once demonstrators reached the detention center. No sticks, pipes, or open carrying of guns were allowed. Demonstrators were directed to separate entrances which were blocks apart.

On the pro-ICE side, "God Bless America" was accompanied by an array of American flags. ICE protesters shouted "abolish ICE," on the other, ICE supporters tried to drown them out with chants of "USA."

The event ended peacefully, authorities told CBS Denver.