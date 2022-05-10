"30 years in the making": Actor Anthony Anderson graduates from Howard University

Actor Anthony Anderson has fulfilled a dream 30 years in the making – graduating from Howard University. The 51-year-old received a bachelor of fine arts degree from the historically black university last week.

"To quote Biggie, 'IT WAS ALL A DREAM!' Words can't begin to describe the emotional roller coaster I'm on right now," Anderson wrote on Instagram, sharing shots from the commencement. "It's literally been 30 years in the making."

"This spring I was finally able to complete the work to graduate from Howard University with a BFA degree from the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts!" Anderson said. The university named its fine arts college after Boseman, who was an alumnus of the school, after he died in 2020.

He called it a full-circle moment and reminded his follows, "It's never too late."

Anderson appeared on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" on Monday and brought his newly earned diploma. He told Corden he finished his junior year at Howard 30 years ago, but "ran out of money," so he took a leave of absence.

Because he started a family and his career took off, he didn't return to school – until his son, Nathan, was accepted at Howard four years ago. That convinced him to go back and finish his degree.

He posted that after the commencement, he went out with his son and his friends – who are 21- and 22-year-olds – to celebrate.

In his post, the "Black-ish" actor thanked his son and several others, including actress Phylicia Rashad, who is the dean of Howard's college of fine arts.

He posted photos of himself with Rashad at the commencement, as well as with Taraji P. Henson, who graduated from the college of fine arts in 1995 and was this year's commencement speaker.