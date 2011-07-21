"Anonymous" hacker: We can shut down your website

CBS

(CBS News) The FBI went after a gang of computer hackers today. Agents carried out raids in several states, arresting alleged members of the group that calls itself Anonymous. CBS News chief investigative correspondent Armen Keteyian has the story.

Dozens of FBI agents targeted alleged members of the loose-knit hacking group in simultaneous raids driven by the U.S. attorney's office in San Jose, Calif.

Armed with search warrants, agents hit six homes in New York, along with locations in California, New Jersey and Florida, and seized hard drives and computer accessories.



