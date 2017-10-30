Modeling agencies reach out to woman featured in viral photos

PLYMOUTH, N.H. -- Two photographs of a New Hampshire college student that have gone viral on social media are bringing her dreams of becoming a model closer to reality.

Anok Yai grew up in Manchester, New Hampshire, and is a sophomore at Plymouth State University.

The Boston Globe reports that a photographer, who uses the handle "@TheSUNK" on Instagram, took photos of Yai for his account about a week ago while she was at a homecoming event at Howard University in Washington. He said he was photographing people with nice outfits.

The photographer captioned the photos of Yai by saying, "Saw her right at the end of Yardfest. Stunning @anokyai #huhc #huhomecoming #theyard #fro#curlyhair #darkskin #sudanese"

Saw her right at the end of Yardfest. Stunning @anokyai #huhc #huhomecoming #theyard #fro #curlyhair #darkskin #sudanese A post shared by TheSUNK|The Shit U Need 2 Know (@thesunk) on Oct 21, 2017 at 2:56pm PDT

The photos were liked more than 11,000 times by Sunday.

Last week, Yai said she's heard from three modeling agencies.

The biochemistry student says she's always been interested in fashion and art, but modeling was a dream she didn't think would ever happen.