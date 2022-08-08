Anne Heche in a coma in "extreme critical condition" following fiery crash, manager says

Actor Anne Heche remains hospitalized in a coma in "extreme critical condition," her manager confirmed to CBS News on Monday. Heche was hospitalized Friday after crashing her car into a house in Los Angeles and sparking a fire.

"At this time she is in extreme critical condition she has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention," Heche's manager said in a statement. "She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident."

At about 11 a.m. Friday, Heche, 53, was driving her car when it careened into a two-story home in the neighborhood of Mar Vista, causing a "heavy fire," according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Crews pulled Heche out of the car and she was taken to a hospital in critical condition, the fire department said. No one else was hurt in the crash.

Caution tape is seen at the site where US actress Anne Heche crashed into a two-story home in Mar Vista, California on August 8, 2022. CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

A representative for Heche had previously said Saturday that the actress was in "stable condition."

A crew of 59 firefighters spent a little over an hour battling the fire, the fire department said. The home was "heavily damaged."

Security video obtained by CBS Los Angeles from a nearby homeowner showed the car speeding down a residential street just moments before the crash. The sound of the collision can be heard, but not seen, in the video.

CBS Los Angeles also captured footage of crews pulling the scorched and mangled vehicle out of the home's driveway.

Here’s the now mangled vehicle owned by actress Anne Heche being towed away after speeding and crashing into a Mar Vista home and sparking a fire. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/rRSqnM1YDt — Rachel Kim (@CBSLARachel) August 6, 2022

There was no immediate word on a possible cause of the crash, or whether Heche could face charges.