Anne Hathaway confirms "Princess Diaries 3" is in the works, and Julie Andrews will be in it

Anne Hathaway will reprise her role as Mia Thermopolis in "The Princess Diaries 3," the actress revealed on "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen on Thursday.

A fan called into the show, which is currently taping in Los Angeles, and had a question for Hathaway.

"Have you heard of anything about 'Princess Diaries 3,' since the author of the book said there's a script for the third movie?" the caller asked.

"There is a script for the third movie," Hathaway said. The actress heard a gasp from the audience. "That was so cute," she said of the crowd's positive reaction.

Hathaway, now 36, was just 19 years old when she starred in "The Princess Diaries" alongside Julie Andrews. Disney

"Our audience is very reactive," host Andy Cohen joked. "There's only 20 people, but they're very into it."

"I want to do it, Julie [Andrews] wants to do it, Deborah Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen. It's just we don't want to do it unless it's perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it," Hathaway said. "It's just as important to us as it is to you. And we don't want to deliver anything until it's ready, but we're working on it."

Fellow guest Matthew McConaughey was surprised that Hathaway revealed "insider information."

Hathaway first took on the role as Princess Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi in 2001, opposite Julie Andrews as her grandmother, the queen. The sequel, released in 2004, followed both Princess Mia and the queen's journey to finding love in Genovia, the fictional country they reign over.

"The Princess Diaries 2" ended with Mia becoming queen a Julie Andrews' character getting married, leaving many questions about their futures unanswered. Although Hathaway confirmed a script for the third movie exists, no details are known about the plot.

The previous films were directed by Garry Marshall, who died in 2016. Marshall was a Hollywood legend known for producing and directing romantic comedies like "Pretty Woman" and popular sitcoms like "Happy Days." It is unclear who will direct "Princess Diaries 3," if and when the filming comes to fruition.