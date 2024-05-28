Watch CBS News
Annapolis Pride Parade taking new route with 'Project Runway' winner Christian Siriano at head

By Rohan Mattu

BALTIMORE -- Fashion designer and Maryland native Christian Siriano will be the Grand Marshall for the 2024 Annapolis Pride Parade, which will have a new route this year. 

The parade starts on Saturday, June 1 at Annapolis City Dock and will end at Maryland Hall, where the Annapolis Pride Festival will take place with the theme "Anchored with Pride." 

"Annapolis Pride has grown exponentially since the first parade in 2019, and I am enormously proud of, and grateful for, the Pride community for making our City more accepting and equitable," Mayor Gavin Buckley said in a statement Tuesday. "Both my family and I share these values and we love being part of an inclusive community that is made richer and happier by embracing diversity."

What to know about the parade and festival

The festivities will set off at noon on June 1 from Dock Street, up Main Street and West Street, and turn onto Amos Garrett Boulevard, where the festival will be held. Here's a map of the route. 

Of course, some roads will be closed for the parade. All of Dock Street will be closed to vehicle traffic and parking from 3 a.m. on Saturday, June 1 until after the parade lineup and departure. 

The inbound lane of Compromise Street will also be closed for the parade lineup on the morning of the parade. 

Along the parade route on Main Street and West Street, there will be rolling road closures. 

Who is Christian Siriano? 

Siriano, who grew up in the Annapolis area, studied in London under legendary designers Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen. 

He rose to fame after he won the fourth season of Bravo's "Project Runway" in 2007, and went on to launch his own label.

Siriano was inducted into the Council of Fashion Designers of America in 2013. 

Dozens of stars have worn his designs, from Kim Kardashian, to Rihanna, to Michelle Obama. In 2017, he even dressed Barbie

First published on May 28, 2024 / 11:44 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

