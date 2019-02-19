77-year-old high school teacher killed in animal attack

A 77-year-old high school teacher was killed in an animal attack in North Carolina, officials said. Brenda Hamilton was found wounded in Pantego Friday morning, and her death was announced on Monday.

Investigators were trying to determine what kind of animal attacked Hamilton. Canine DNA was found on her clothing, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The sheriff's office said preliminary DNA testing doesn't differentiate between wild canines, such as coyotes and wolves, and domestic canines. Samples from domestic canines in the area were being collected for further testing.

Hamilton had been a teacher for 51 years, CBS affiliate WNCT-TV reports. She taught high school English at Pungo Christian Academy in Belhaven, according to the school's website.

The school said in a Facebook post that Hamilton was its "matriarch." "She has always been our Pungo angel, but now she is rejoicing with her maker in heaven," the school said.