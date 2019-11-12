Anguilla officials file for arrest warrant for "fugitive" American charged in hotel worker's death

An international arrest warrant has been filed for Scott Hapgood, the Connecticut man charged in the death of a hotel worker in Anguilla. Hapgood was a no-show at a scheduled court hearing on Monday and the British Caribbean territory's attorney general said he is now considered a fugitive.

Hapgood is charged with manslaughter in the death of Kenny Mitchel, who Hapgood claims attacked him at a resort on the island of Anguilla in April in front of his two daughters.

A spokesman said Hapgood decided against returning to the island for Monday's hearing because he was worried about his safety and Anguilla officials did not provide assurances he would be allowed to remain free on bond.

Anguilla's attorney general said in a news release the concerns about Hapgood's safety and the fairness of proceedings are "totally groundless."

"Other formal processes will now commence regarding Hapgood who is now a fugitive," the statement said.