Germany's Angela Merkel seen shaking at public event for 3rd time in a month

German Chancellor Angela Merkel trembles as she attends a military welcome ceremony with Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne, July 10, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. Getty

Berlin -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been seen shaking at a public event for the third time in less than a month. Merkel's body shook visibly as she stood at a military honors ceremony alongside the Finnish prime minister outside the chancellery in Berlin on Wednesday.

It followed similar episodes on June 18 and June 27, and as in both those cases the 64-year-old recovered quickly as she started walking. The first incident happened in hot weather, and Merkel said afterward that she was fine after drinking three glasses of water.

On Wednesday, the weather was cool. At a news conference not too long after the Berlin event, she insisted: "I'm fine… People don't need to worry about me."

Merkel said as she attended the Group of 20 summit in Japan on June 29 that she understands questions surrounding her health, but insisted then, too: "I'm fine."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was seen shaking as she met President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, Germany, June 27, 2019, her second shaking bout within two weeks. REUTERS

Merkel has been German leader since 2005. She has a reputation for stamina garnered during years of late-night domestic and European negotiating marathons.

Merkel has rarely had to cut back her work schedule significantly -- though she did so for a few weeks in 2014 when she cracked her pelvis while cross-country skiing in Switzerland during a winter vacation.

Merkel said last year that she won't seek a fifth term as chancellor and won't seek any other political job after her current term ends in 2021.

She gave up the leadership of her center-right party after a pair of poor state election performances that followed a rocky start to her fourth-term government. She has shown no sign since of wanting to give up the chancellorship before her term is up.