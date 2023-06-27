Angela Bassett and Mel Brooks to receive honorary Oscars

Angela Bassett and Mel Brooks are set to receive honorary Oscars at the 2023 Governors Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Monday. The accomplished film editor Carol Littleton will also be honored with the award.

The honorary Oscar statuette, which is voted on by the Board of Governors, is given to honor lifetime achievements, contributions to the motion picture industry or service to the Academy.

The Academy will also be awarding Sundance founding director Michelle Satter with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the Governors Awards ceremony, which will take place in November.

"The Academy's Board of Governors is thrilled to honor four trailblazers who have transformed the film industry and inspired generations of filmmakers and movie fans," said Academy President Janet Yang.

Bassett, whose acting career has spanned nearly four decades, is known for her memorable roles in films like the 1993 Tina Turner biopic "What's Love Got To Do With It" and Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" in 2022.

Angela Bassett attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Leon Bennett/FilmMagic via Getty Images

She received her first Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Turner, and her second for playing Queen Ramonda in "Black Panther" — making her the first actor to receive an Oscar nomination for a Marvel film, according to the Academy.

"Across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting," Yang said.

Mel Brooks, who celebrates his 97th birthday Wednesday, has directed, produced and acted in beloved Hollywood comedies including "Blazing Saddles," "History of the World, Part 1," "Young Frankenstein" and "The Producers."

Mel Brooks speaks onstage at a gala for the premiere of the 50th anniversary restoration of "The Producers" at the 2018 TCM Classic Film Festival on April 26, 2018 in Hollywood, California. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for TCM

The Hollywood legend won an Oscar in 1969 for Best Original Screenplay for "The Producers" and received two Oscar nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay ("Young Frankenstein") and Best Original Song ("Blazing Saddles").

"Mel Brooks lights up our hearts with his humor," Yang said. "And his legacy has made a lasting impact on every facet of entertainment."

Littleton is being recognized for her achievements in film editing, including her work on Steven Spielberg's "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial," for which she received an Oscar nomination for Best Film Editing. She is also known for her work on films such as "Body Heat," "The Big Chill," and "Beloved."

"Carol Littleton's career in film editing serves as a model for those who come after her," Yang said in the news release.

Satter is being honored for her dedication to supporting independent artists through the Sundance Institute, which she has been a part of since its inception in 1981. She has led the Institute's global efforts, creating a community of independent film artists across countries in Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East.

According to the Academy, Satter helped shepherd projects by Oscar-winning filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino, Damien Chazelle and Taika Waititi.

"A pillar of the independent film community, Michelle Satter has played a vital role in the careers of countless filmmakers around the world," Yang said.