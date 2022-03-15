Andy Rooney on Daylight Saving Time | 60 Minutes Archive

Tuesday, the United States Senate unanimously voted to make Daylight Saving Time permanent starting in 2023. It was a rare moment of bipartisan unity in the upper chamber of Congress.

The bill is known as the Sunshine Protection Act and despite the overwhelming political support, it would have likely had one staunch opponent – the late Andy Rooney.

In April 1981, Rooney made his opinion on Daylight Saving Time crystal clear to 60 Minutes' viewers.

"These are great days for us morning people. This is our time of year," Rooney said. "The sun's coming up around 5:30, and the meddlers, who are obviously night people, don't get to set the clock ahead... until April 26th. So we still have a little time in which to enjoy these gloriously long mornings."

The Sunshine Protection Act needs to be approved by the House and signed by the president before becoming law.