Andy Moog Retires After 18 Seasons

The fondest memory of Andy Moog's NHL career came as the clock ticked down on the Edmonton Oilers' 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders in the deciding game of the 1984 Stanley Cup final.

"It was just that feeling of standing in the net as the clock wound down before we won the Stanley Cup," Moog said Monday as he announced his retirement after tending goal for four teams in 18 NHL seasons.

His final appearance on the ice was less memorable. Moog was lifted in the second period in favor of 21-year-old Jose Theodore as the Montreal Canadiens were swept by the Buffalo Sabres in the second round of playoffs last month.

The playoff loss, nagging injuries and separation from his family, which continued to live in Dallas after he signed as a free agent last summer with Montreal, all went into the Moog's decision to hang up the pads.

The game had become less fun to play, so he opted to forego the final year of his two-year contract, which would have paid $1.5 million next season.

"Basically, I played because I enjoyed the game, the competition," Moog said. "This year, people close to the club realized I was finding it really hard to play up to my abilities. I just wasn't able to play with consistency, and it was driving me crazy."

Moog, 38, compiled a 372-209-88 record in 713 NHL games with Edmonton, Boston, Dallas and Montreal, with an 88-57 mark in the playoffs.

His regular season victory total ranks seventh among NHL goalies, while his .622 winning percentage is the highest among the 15 goalies who have more than 300 career wins.

"I've had a terrific run," said Moog, who played on three Stanley Cup winners in Edmonton, mostly as a backup to Grant Fuhr.

"But I've talked to a lot of players and, to a man, they all said that leaving on your own terms is a nice thing. That's the way I decided to go."

The announcement set up a race for Montreal's goaltending job between Theodore and Jocelyn Thibault, 23.

Moog and minor-league goaltender Tomas Vokoun will be left unprotected for the expansion Nashville Predators. The retirement may free up some money to pay Theodore, one of at least 13 Canadiens who need to sign this summer.

©1998 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed