Andy Cohen goes viral for roasting Bill de Blasio during New Year's Eve broadcast

New Year's Eve in New York City's Times Square went viral overnight — for a rant by producer and talk show host Andy Cohen during CNN's live coverage.

As Eric Adams was being sworn in as the city's 110th mayor just after midnight on Saturday, Cohen tore into Bill de Blasio, who served as the mayor of New York from 2014 until Adams' swearing in.

Cooper laughingly urged Cohen, "don't go on a rant."

"Is this how you want to start the year?" Cooper said, after the two took a shot.

Andy goes off on de Blasio pic.twitter.com/IornnsuG36 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 1, 2022

"The only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been. So, sayonara sucka!" Cohen said. "2022. It's a new year."

Cohen and Cooper had several shots leading up to the viral rant. "Um, I was a bit overserved last night," Cohen tweeted on Saturday morning.

🌧 good morning! 🌧. Um, I was a bit overserved last night…. 🥴 — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 1, 2022

His rant quickly became a favorite moment of the night among viewers.

Nelini Stamp, the national organizing director at the Working Families Party, tweeted that Cohen "is the vibe to end 2021 and to begin 2022."

"Drunk Andy Cohen popping *OFF* and ranting about Bill de Blasio while drunk Anderson Cooper tries to calm him down and play it straight is just the teamwork and heroism we need in these troubled times," CNN legal analyst Elliot Williams tweeted.

De Blasio was elected to two terms as mayor, first in 2013 and again in 2017.