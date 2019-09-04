Andrew Yang on why he'll beat Biden and lure Trump voters

Watch Anthony Mason's full exclusive interview with Andrew Yang Thursday on "CBS This Morning."

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang says he is confident he can defeat front-runner Joe Biden. Right now, the businessman is polling at about two to four percent nationwide.

In an interview to air on "CBS This Morning" on Thursday, the 2020 hopeful told co-host Anthony Mason why he believes he has what it will take to beat President Trump.

Mason said, "Polls show that most Democratic voters, and Democratic-leaning independents – two thirds – the main thing they want in a candidate is someone who can beat Donald Trump."

"Yep. I'm one of only two candidates in the field that 10% or more of Donald Trump voters say that they would support," Yang said.

Why is that? "It's because I'm focused on solving the problems that they see around them every day. And I'm laser-focused on trying to make their lives better. That's why I'm getting thousands of Trump voters as well as Independents and Libertarians and Democrats and progressives. If I'm the Democratic nominee, we win. That's the math."

"But that's Joe Biden's argument, too," Mason said.

"Oh, that's one reason why he's leading in the polls, and that's one reason you'll see me leading in the polls before too long."

Yang said he believes he will be the Democratic nominee.

"If you listen to Joe talk about it, his main argument is that his election is going to be a restoration of the Obama-Biden administration, in essence," Yang said. "Which is a move, literally, backwards in time. And so to me, saying that we can somehow erase not just Donald Trump's presidency, but all of the reasons why people voted for Donald Trump, to me is not correct.

"I mean, these things have happened, and we're going to have to address them. We're going to have to solve the problems that got Donald Trump elected, one, if we're gonna win, and two, if we're gonna move the country forward."

