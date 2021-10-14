Andrew McCabe, FBI deputy director fired by Trump, cleared by Justice Department

Andrew McCabe, the former FBI deputy director fired by President Trump's Justice Department shortly before he was set to receive his pension, has been cleared in a settlement with the Justice Department.

McCabe was fired by then Attorney General Jeff Sessions just 26 hours before he was set to retire. The firing meant he was not eligible to receive his full pension, but this latest settlement means he will get his pension and his record will be cleared.

In a statement on Thursday night, McCabe said "politics should never play a role in the fair administration of justice and civil service personnel decisions." He said he was "deeply grateful" to his lawyers.

"I hope that this result encourages the men and women of the FBI to continue to protect the American people by standing up for the truth and doing their jobs without fear of political retaliation," he said.

McCabe was fired ahead of the release of a Justice Department inspector general report that alleged he lied under oath three times about sharing information with the media about the agency's investigation into the Clinton Foundation.

McCabe has said that he was authorized by the FBI to release the information, and he always insisted he was targeted in a campaign to discredit the former special counsel's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. He told "60 Minutes" in 2019 that he believes he was "fired because I opened a case against the president of the United States."