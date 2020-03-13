Andrew Gillum found at scene of suspected drug overdose in Miami hotel room

Andrew Gillum, the Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate in 2018, was found by police at South Beach hotel early Friday, accompanied by a man who was suspected to have overdosed on drugs, according to a Miami Beach police report.

According to the police report, officers were called to the Mondrian South Beach Hotel where they met the Miami Beach Fire Rescue treating 30-year-old Travis Dyson for a cardiac arrest. Fire officials advised the officers that Dyson may have had a drug overdose. Dyson was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center where nurses reported he is in a stable condition.

Gillum, who was also found in the hotel room with another man, Aldo Mejias, was unable to talk to the police due to his "inebriated" state.

Police say Mejias made the emergency call after he discovered Dyson and Gillum inside the hotel room under the influence.

According to the police, Mejias gave his credit card to Dyson earlier in the day so that he could book the room Friday, and they had planned to meet up there later on.

When Meijas arrived around 11 p.m., Dyson opened the door, and then immediately collapsed on the bed, according to the police report. Meijas allegedly found Gillum in the bathroom vomiting. Meijas told officers that Dyson was having trouble breathing, so he woke him up. Dyson then vomited and collapsed again and then Meijas began chest compressions and called the emergency services, the police report said.

Responding officers found three small, clear bags suspected of containing crystal methamphetamine in the hotel room.

Gillum released a statement Friday morning, denying any allegations that he used drugs. "I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends," he said. "While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines. I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement. I'm thankful to the incredible Miami Beach EMS team for their efforts."

Gillum was not taken into custody and went home "without incident." The father of three said he will spend the next few weeks with his family.