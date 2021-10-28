Criminal complaint accuses Andrew Cuomo of forcible touching

A misdemeanor complaint that alleges forcible touching has been filed against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, according to a copy of the complaint obtained by CBS News on Thursday. The charges come after several sexual harassment allegations led Cuomo to resign in August.

The complaint alleges that at around 4 p.m. on December 7, 2020, at the executive mansion in Albany, Cuomo "intentionally and for no legitimate purpose, forcibly place[d] his hand under the blouse shirt of the victim and onto her intimate body part. Specifically, the victim's left breast for the purposes of degrading and gratifying his sexual desires."

Cuomo, who has repeatedly denied sexually harassing anyone, did not immediately respond to CBS News' request for comment. The Albany County Sheriff's office said it would not confirm or deny the charges, but a spokesperson for the state's unified court system confirmed a misdemeanor charge for a sex crime had been filed.

If Cuomo is convicted, he could be sentenced to up to one year in prison.

The former governor resigned a week after a report from the state attorney general backed 11 women's claims that the governor sexually harassed them. Though Cuomo has denied all of the allegations of sexual harassment, he has acknowledged that some of his behavior may have made women uncomfortable and apologized for that conduct.

"In my mind, I never crossed the line with anyone, but I didn't realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn," Cuomo said when he announced his resignation. At the time, he was facing an impeachment inquiry from the state legislature that included both the allegations and how his administration handled COVID-19 in nursing homes.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on August 2, 2021. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty

Cuomo was replaced by then-Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, who has been leading the state since he resigned.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose report led to Cuomo's resignation, said the charges support the report's findings. Cuomo and his supporters have previously claimed the report was politically motivated.

"From the moment my office received the referral to investigate allegations that former Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, we proceeded without fear or favor," James said in a statement to CBS News. "The criminal charges brought today against Mr. Cuomo for forcible touching further validate the findings in our report."

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.