Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is giving an update Monday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday, Cuomo urged New Yorkers to follow his lead as he pushes for more testing for many more people.

A doctor in head-to-toe personal protection equipment was invited by the governor to get very close during Sunday's televised briefing. With his eyes shut, Cuomo calmly submitted to a coronavirus nasal swab test.

"That is the whole test. I am not in pain," Cuomo said afterwards.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What : New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update Date : Monday, May 18, 2020.

: Monday, May 18, 2020. Time : 11:30 a.m.

: 11:30 a.m. Location : Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Buffalo, New York

: Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Buffalo, New York Online stream : Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device Follow: Live coronavirus updates on CBSNews.com

Also on Sunday, Como said "nobody" should be prosecuted for the those who died, noting that "older people" were most vulnerable. The governor has been criticized for a decision in March, which has since been reversed, to send patients back to nursing homes after they tested positive for COVID-19.

More than 4,800 people died from COVID-19 in nursing homes in the state between March 1 and May 1, according to a tally released by the Cuomo administration on May 1. Cuomo has called nursing homes a "feeding frenzy" for the coronavirus.

Caroline Linton contributed to this report.