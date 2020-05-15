Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to give an update Friday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. For most residents of New York state, a stay-at-home order that was set to expire today will now stay in place until June 13, although some parts of the state are set to reopen.

"Phased reopening does not mean the problem has gone away," Cuomo said on Thursday, adding that decisions about reopening should be made "in a calibrated way."

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update Date : Friday, May 15, 2020

: Friday, May 15, 2020 Time : TBA

: TBA Location : New York

: New York Online stream : Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device Follow: Live coronavirus updates on CBSNews.com

The governor said that daily monitoring of numbers is the first priority for local governments, who are in charge of managing the phased reopening of the state.

"We have 10 different regions, each one is a little different," Cuomo said.