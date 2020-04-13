New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on coronavirus pandemic: "The worst is over" but "it's not over"

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday that he believes "the worst" of the coronavirus pandemic is over in the state but insisted "it's not over." Cuomo made his comments as the state's daily death toll dipped to its lowest in about a week and hospitalizations appeared to be reaching a plateau.

New York state reported 671 new deaths on Sunday — the first time in a week the daily toll dropped below 700. Still, the governor said that people are still dying at a "horrific level of pain and grief and sorrow."

"This virus is very good at what it does. It is a killer," Cuomo said during a state Capitol news briefing.

Cuomo said almost 2,000 people were newly hospitalized with the virus Sunday, though once discharges and deaths are accounted for, the number of people hospitalized has flattened to just under 19,000.

Last week, New York endured its deadliest stretch yet since becoming the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Cuomo also said that he would announce a coordinated plan on reopening businesses and schools. He and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had been at odds over the mayor's plan to keep city schools closed through the rest of the academic year.