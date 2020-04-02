Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

Live

/ CBS News

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will give an update Thursday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. 
The governor announced Wednesday that more than 83,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state – more than the number reported in China, where the outbreak originated. 

Cuomo said he is frightened for his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, who tested positive for the virus. He said his brother's positive test shows that anyone can get it. 

Cuomo has said health and government officials underestimated this virus. "It's more powerful, it's more dangerous than we expected."  

