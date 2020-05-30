Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is giving an update Saturday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Cuomo announced in his daily briefing on Friday that New York City, which has been the epicenter of the virus in the United States, is on track to begin reopening on June 8.

Cuomo said Friday that New York City is on track to meet all seven metrics the state requires for reopening, including hospitals at or below 70% capacity, a supply of PPE and capacity for testing and contract tracing.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

Date: Saturday, May 30, 2020

Time: TBA

Location: New York

Cuomo also announced the five upstate regions that reopened two weeks ago under Phase 1 can now move on to Phase 2. Those regions are the Finger Lakes (including Rochester), Mohawk Valley (including Utica), Central New York (including Syracuse), Southern Tier and North Country.

Under Phase 2, all office-based jobs can reopen with 50% capacity. In-store shopping can return at 50% capacity and employees must wear face masks, but malls will remain closed. Real estate services can reopen. Hair salons and barber shops can also reopen with restrictions.