Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is giving an update Monday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic a day after saying parts of upstate New York could reopen as soon as May 15 under a phased reopening plan. The governor cautioned that the CDC has said that coronavirus hospitalizations must decline for 14 days before reopening.

The death toll in the state on Saturday dropped to 367, marking the first time this month that the statewide daily death toll has been below 400. The number of new people who have been hospitalized fell to just above 1,000.

"Still, 1,000 new COVID cases yesterday, to put it in focus. That would normally be terrible news. It's only not terrible news compared to where we were," Cuomo said.

While saying that the state will reopen in "phases," Cuomo did not give many specifics. "On many of these things, I'm not comfortable getting too far ahead of ourselves," Cuomo said.

The construction and manufacturing upstate that are determined to be "low risk" will begin reopening in the first phase that is set to begin May 15, Cuomo said. After construction and manufacturing, Phase 2 would involve evaluating businesses on a case-by-case basis, determining how essential they are. He said there will be at least two weeks in between each phase.