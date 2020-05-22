Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to give an update Friday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. He said Thursday the number of countries reporting a mysterious illness in children believed to be connected to COVID-19 has nearly doubled in a week. Only seven countries had reported the illness last Thursday, but now six more are investigating cases.

The number of states with reported cases also jumped significantly, Cuomo said. The number of cases nationwide has reached more than 300 across 27 states, while New York was investigating 157 cases as of Thursday.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

Date: Friday, May 22, 2020

Time: TBA

Location: New York

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

The illness, which the CDC refers to as Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, is also sometimes called Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, abbreviated as PMIS. It appears in some children after an earlier COVID-19 infection but does not present with the same symptoms.

Contributing: Audrey McNamara