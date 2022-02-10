Andrew Cuomo to file professional misconduct complaint against New York Attorney General Letitia James

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo plans to file a complaint against New York Attorney General Letitia James with a state judicial committee that reviews allegations of professional misconduct involving attorneys, a lawyer for Cuomo said Thursday.

The attorney, Rita Glavin, accused James's office of "selectively" redacting information in the bombshell sexual harassment report that last year led to Cuomo's resignation from office, as well as including "materially misleading information" in the report, and "slow-rolling" the release of the underlying interview depositions after announcing its findings.

Glavin said James' office has not taken Cuomo's criticisms of the report seriously.

"What she has done and all she has done is she has publicly dismissed our complaints," Glavin said.

"(Cuomo) feels strongly that there was misconduct here, that the attorney general misused her office," Glavin said Thursday while announcing the complaint, which she said will be filed to an Attorney Grievance Committee. Glavin said it's not yet clear if Cuomo will only file the complaint against James, or if he will also name investigators who worked on the report. She did not commit to making the complaint public.

James' office did not immediately return a request for comment.

Cuomo resigned in August after the report by New York Attorney General Letitia James detailed accusations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior by 11 women, including former staffers and a state trooper. Cuomo has repeatedly denied all allegations of harassment.

The report prompted investigations by several local district attorneys. They have all since declined to pursue charges, but have called the allegations they investigated "credible."

In the months since Cuomo's resignation, he and his attorney have repeatedly criticized James and the report. In an interview with Bloomberg on Monday, Cuomo declared himself "vindicated." He said in the interview that he has not ruled out running for office again in the future.

Glavin also said Thursday that she is considering asking "relevant district attorneys" to look into allegations she has made of witness tampering involving at least one of the women included in James' report.