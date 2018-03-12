CBS News March 12, 2018, 8:03 AM

Andrew Coffey's parents push for new hazing law after death of FSU pledge

In a story you'll see only on "CBS This Morning," we hear from the parents of Florida State University student Andrew Coffey, who police say died from alcohol poisoning after a fraternity party. Parents Tom and Sandra Coffey are pushing for a new law against hazing.

ctm-0312-andrew-coffey-parents.jpg

CBS News' Tony Dokoupil interviews Sandra and Tom Coffey, parents of Andrew Coffey

CBS News

"If this can go to Washington, D.C., it could be the Andrew Coffey Law. Is that something you'd like to see?" CBS News correspondent Tony Dokoupil asked them.

"Yes. Yes," Tom said.

andrew-coffey.jpg

Andrew Coffey

WCTV

"Yeah. Yeah, can't be for nothing. I mean, I don't—" Sandra said.

"Yeah, he can't have died for nothing," Tom said.

"No," Sandra said.

"There has to be purpose," Tom added. "And if people in the past had gotten together, maybe my son would still be here. … It just can't go on. It can't go on anymore."

The Coffeys tell us how they're trying to save lives by making hazing a federal crime. 

Watch Tuesday, March 13, 2018, on "CBS This Morning," which airs from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET/PT. 

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

More CBS This Morning

Latest from CBS News