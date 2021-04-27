Independent autopsy shows deputies shot Andrew Brown Jr. 5 times with "kill shot" to the back of head, lawyers say

An independent autopsy shows that Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man killed by deputies in North Carolina, was shot five times, including in the back of the head, attorneys for the man's family said Tuesday. A pathologist hired by Brown's family examined his body and noted four wounds to the right arm and one to the head, attorney Wayne Kendall said during a news conference.

"It was a kill shot to the back of the head," attorney Ben Crump, who's also representing the family, told reporters.

Kendall said the four wounds to Brown's right arm weren't fatal. He described them as "more or less glancing shots," citing the autopsy.

Attorneys for the family of Andrew Brown Jr., Wayne Kendall, left, and Ben Crump hold a news conference Tuesday, April 27, 2021 outside the Pasquotank County Public safety building in Elizabeth City, N.C., to announce results of the autopsy they commissioned. Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP

He said the initial shots came through the front windshield of Brown's car. "As these shots were coming into the vehicle, he was able to back up, turn the vehicle around, spin off across a vacant lot, and at that time he was hit in the back of the head," Kendall said.

Brown's son Khalil Ferebee questioned why deputies had to shoot so many times at a man who, he said, posed no threat.

"Yesterday I said he was executed. This autopsy report shows me that was correct," he said at the news conference. "It's obvious he was trying to get away. It's obvious. And they're going to shoot him in the back of the head?"

Khalil Ferebee, center, and Jamiere Revelle, left, sons of Andrew Brown Jr., receive counsel from Harry Daniels during a press conference addressing the shooting death of their father at Mount Lebanon A.M.E. Zion Church in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, on April 24, 2021. Sean Rayford / Getty Images

Brown was shot Wednesday by deputies serving drug-related search and arrest warrants in the eastern North Carolina town of Elizabeth City.

A family lawyer who viewed a 20-second portion of body camera footage shown to the family said Monday that law enforcement officers opened fire on Brown while he had his hands on the steering wheel. Lawyer Chantel Cherry-Lassiter said that she lost count of the numerous gunshots while viewing the footage.

The shooting prompted days of protests and calls for justice and transparency. The body camera footage has not been made public.