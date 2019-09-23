Former NBA player Andre Emmett shot and killed in Dallas

Former NBA player Andre Emmett was was shot and killed in Dallas early Monday morning, his family confirmed to CBS Dallas/Fort Worth. Emmett was found lying on the side of a road by a passerby at 2:30 a.m.

The 37-year-old had a gunshot wound, and Dallas Fire Rescue transported him to a local hospital where he died.

Emmett played at Texas Tech and was the No. 36 draft pick in 2004. He played two NBA seasons with the Nets and Grizzlies. He also played for Ice Cube's "Big 3" league, which airs on CBS.

The BIG3 is in a state of shock over the sudden and tragic death of Andre Emmett. Andre was a member of the BIG3 family for two seasons and never without a smile on his face. His kindness towards others and easy-going demeanor made him a joy to be around. pic.twitter.com/QoNJ7NH2k0 — BIG3 on CBS (@thebig3) September 23, 2019

The investigation into his death is ongoing. There are no suspects in custody, CBS DFW reports.

Emmett was a father, and he posted a video of his daughter watching football with him on Instagram last week. He also added videos of his daughter to his Instagram stories Sunday night, just hours before he died.