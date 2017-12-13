Analysis: Jones' Alabama win could mean Trump will have to reach across the aisle

Democrat Doug Jones' win in one of the deepest red states will cause Republicans' majority to shrink to just one seat in Senate -- something President Trump acknowledged Wednesday. CBS News' White House and foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan said that means Mr. Trump may have to reach across the aisle to achieve 2018 agenda items such as welfare reform and infrastructure.

Mr. Trump is disappointed about Moore but has acknowledged that "a win is a win," Brennan said. He called Jones on Wednesday and invited him to the White House as part of an outreach effort.

But Mr. Trump had endorsed Roy Moore, and now White House officials are scrambling to distance the president from him. On Wednesday, Mr. Trump tweeted that he always knew Moore wouldn't win the general election.

CBS News chief Washington correspondent and "Face the Nation" anchor John Dickerson noted that Mr. Trump was "skilled" in the private sector by "putting his name on things and they did well."

"In this race, he tried to do -- it didn't help Roy Moore," Dickerson said. "So far his skill in the private skill has not translated into the presidency."

CBS News

But Mr. Trump had backed Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie, who also lost. And Mr. Trump has put his name on two pieces of legislation: the health care bill and tax reform, both of which are "very unpopular," Dickerson said.

Republicans are rushing to pass their tax reform legislation before the end of the year, and they are under additional pressure before Jones takes office. Mr. Trump acknowledged in a speech Wednesday that Republicans now have a "razor-thin" majority.

"As the leader of the party, I would have liked to have the seat," Mr. Trump said. "I wanted to endorse the people who are running, but I will tell you that it's very important to get this vote" on tax reform.

CBS News

Jones' win means Republicans will have to decide what type of candidates they want to see in close states such as Arizona and Nevada in the 2018 midterm elections, Dickerson said. Will they choose "hardline" candidates who will excite the base to vote in the primaries -- like Moore -- or candidates who will win the general election, Dickerson asked.

The Democrats, meanwhile, are coming off a victory in Virginia as well, and in both Virginia and Alabama, Mr. Trump "thrilled the Democratic base" to vote, Dickerson said. "If that's true in 2018, that's great news for Democrats," Dickerson said.

But as Dickerson noted that we should be careful not to "overread" the result.

"As one Republican put it, we don't expect to have anybody accused of assaulting underage people in any of these other races," Dickerson said.