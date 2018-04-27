Amy Schumer hospitalized for "horrible kidney infection"

Amy Schumer was supposed to have a fun weekend at the London premiere of her new movie, "I Feel Pretty." Instead, she says she's recovering from a "horrible kidney infection" after she was in the hospital for five days.

The comedian posted a hospital photo on Instagram in which her eyes and skin appear inflamed and swollen. She thanked her doctors, nurses, her husband, her sister and her personal assistant for spending time by her side.

Schumer, whose film opened last Friday, said, "Here's what I've been up to this week. I was hospitalized for 5 days with a horrible kidney infection ... I wanted to share this with you because this is sexy as hell but mostly because I was meant to go to London for the opening of I Feel Pretty and my doctors have told me that's a no go. I'm really disappointed selfishly to miss this trip because I love London and Europe in general and all the great people (food) there. But I need to put my health first. I am so grateful for all the support the movie is getting."

A kidney infection is a type of urinary tract infection that generally begins in your urethra or bladder and travels to the kidneys. If not treated properly, it can lead to permanent kidney damage or bacteria in the bloodstream, which can cause a life-threatening infection, according to the Mayo Clinic.

She asked her British fans to watch the film even though she is not able to make it: "I hope people check it out in England and everywhere else in the world. It's sweet and fun and you will walk out feeling better. Which is something I hope to feel soon too."

Recently, Schumer talked to "CBS This Morning" and said her film is about feeling confident about yourself.

"I said, 'Do not retouch me in this movie. Do not retouch anything,'" Schumer told Gayle King at the Fishbowl Bar in New York City's Dream Hotel. "You see my cellulite. You see my, my rolls, whatever….It's like, I feel great. And I just want, I want other women, other people to -- to feel good about themselves. And I think walking out of this movie you really do."