Amy Bolton is a 30+ year broadcast veteran. She began her career at WTOP Radio in 1982, and then moved into content development at The Broadcast Group. Over the course of her career, she has represented news and talk programs for ABC Radio Networks, SW Networks (Sony-Warner), Westwood One, Jones Radio and Dial Global.

Ms. Bolton has been responsible for the successful launch of some of the biggest brands in Talk Radio including: Neal Boortz, Clark Howard, Herman Cain, Ed Schultz, and Michael Smerconish. During her tenure at Westwood One, she served as SVP/GM for the News/Talk Division overseeing 35 products including CBS Radio News, NBC Radio News, The Weather Channel, as well as Dennis Miller and Charles Osgood to name a few.

Bolton has also brought her expertise in affiliate marketing to AT&T/DirecTV for their sports networks: The Dan Patrick Show, The Rich Eisen Show, and Undeniable with Joe Buck.

In addition, Bolton served as a consultant to Cox Media Group for Rare.us, a news website that reaches 60 million monthly unique visitors.

She was named Radio & Records Industry Executive of the Year in 2005 and 2006. From 2005-2013, Ms. Bolton was recognized as an MIW (Mentoring and Inspiring Woman) by Radio Ink.