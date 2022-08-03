Amtrak train hits tractor trailer in Maryland; 1 injured, fire officials say

An Amtrak train struck a tractor trailer that was sitting on the tracks in Maryland on Wednesday afternoon, the company said in a statement. Only one person was injured in the incident, according to local fire officials.

Amtrak Capitol Limited train 29 was en route to Chicago from Washington, D.C., when it struck the trailer in Rockville, Maryland, at about 5:20 p.m. local time, Amtrak said. A traffic backup in the area had left the trailer stuck on the tracks, Frederick County Fire and Rescue said. With nowhere to go, the train hit the trailer, sending it into a passenger truck. That truck then went into a nearby building.

The driver of the passenger truck, identified by fire officials as an adult male, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

None of the 142 passengers and crew onboard the train at the time of the crash were hurt, Amtrak said. The driver of the tractor trailer and the passenger in the second truck were also unharmed, fire officials said.

The train is back in service, with a delay of just over an hour, Amtrak Alerts tweeted around 6:30 p.m.

Amtrak said it is working with officials to investigate the incident. The Federal Railroad Administration said it is not currently investigating the incident.