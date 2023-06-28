Amtrak train in California partially derails after colliding with vehicle

An Amtrak train in California partially derailed after crashing into a vehicle, officials said Wednesday.

Ventura County police and fire officials responded to a "train versus vehicle" collision that took place in the city of Moorpark shortly after 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Train number 14, the Coast Star Light, was traveling from Seattle to Los Angeles when it struck a water truck blocking the tracks, Amtrak said in a statement.

"Some of the cars have derailed but are still upright," the Ventura County Sheriff's Department tweeted. Three of the seven trains were derailed, the sheriff's department said.

#Gabbert UPDATE ~190 passengers appear uninjured. Amtrak train 14, Coast Star Light. One person transported via ambulance to a local hospital. A goal of 4 passengers are transported with bumps and scrapes - all minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/UTZ0QqQ3W5 — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) June 28, 2023

Approximately 198 passengers and 13 crew were evacuated from the train. Eight passengers, most with minor injuries, were transported to local hospitals, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department said. "One person transported via ambulance to a local hospital," the Ventura County Fire Department tweeted.

According to dispatch audio from the Ventura County Fire Department, one crew member was injured in the collision and there was "severe damage" to the train.