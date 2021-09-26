Amtrak train derails in Montana

An Amtrak passenger train derailed near Joplin, Montana, on Saturday, the company announced. There are at least three confirmed fatalities, according to the Liberty County Sheriff.

"At approximately 4 p.m. MT, Empire Builder train 7/27 derailed five cars near Joplin, MT. There are approximately 147 passengers and 13 crew members onboard, with injuries reported. Amtrak is working with the local authorities to transport injured passengers, and safely evacuate all other passengers," Amtrak said in a statement.

The Empire Builder operates between Chicago and Seattle.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.