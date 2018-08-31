2 wounded, suspect shot in Amsterdam train station attack

A suspect was shot by police and apprehended after wounding two people in an apparent stabbing attack at the primary train station in Amsterdam on Friday, police said on their twitter feed.

Both the two victims and the suspect from the incident at Amsterdam Centraal Station were taken to a local hospital with injuries, but their conditions remained unclear.

Videos posted to social media showed part of the station being evacuated, but most travelers were leaving in an orderly fashion. A large police presence was visible outside the station. Police said only the area around two platforms of the sprawling station was evacuated.

The police said the motivation for the attack was not immediately clear and they were investigating "all possible scenarios."

Amsterdam Centraal wordt ontruimd pic.twitter.com/PbOusPGaCP — Steven Verseput (@StevenVerseput) August 31, 2018

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.