Todo En Uno: AMLO garantiza entrega a tiempo de libros de texto
The Senate majority leader tripped and fractured his shoulder outside his Kentucky home earlier this month
The action came just days after an armed suspect shot and wounded six police officers during a standoff in Philadelphia
Grace 1 is free to go after official release by Gibraltar, but without a willing captain the ship may stay put, and give U.S. room to maneuver
"More important than the mescaline or Jerry Garcia or Woodstock or the music is how these people were able to co-exist with unity and harmony"
Financial markets are nosing up after swinging sharply this week on fears of a recession and a global slowdown
Our fascination with mermaids is as deep as the sea, going back centuries to the myth of a Syrian goddess who was transformed into a half-fish. Faith Salie reports on how the folklore of mermaids got its legs as a feature of modern stories, movies and Coney Island. She also talks with a real live mermaid at Weeki Wachee Springs State Park in Florida, and discusses mermaid lore with Varla Ventura, author of "Among the Mermaids: Facts, Myths, and Enchantments from the Sirens of the Sea."
This year has been particularly remarkable for the 47-year-old rapper and actor known as Common, with a recent bestselling book, an upcoming album, a new film, and an arts-based charter school opening just blocks from where he grew up on the south side of Chicago. Common talked with correspondent Michelle Miller about his self-improvement - as an artist, a parent, a sexual abuse survivor, and a philanthropist.
The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, founded by the groundbreaking dancer-choreographer Alvin Ailey (1931-1989), is celebrating 60 years as one of the world's preeminent modern dance companies. Rita Braver looks back at the legacy of Ailey, including his school for aspiring dancers, and talks with those who succeeded him as the company's artistic director, Judith Jamison and Robert Battle.
The comedian and "Sunday Morning" contributor says people who drink "dirt liquid" are the real problem facing our nation.
Two out of three people over age 70 have trouble hearing, but only about 20% of adults who have hearing loss actually use a hearing aid, for the most part because of costs related to the devices themselves and to testing and consultations with a doctor or audiologist. David Pogue checks out the latest advances in hearing aid technology that have reduced size and added unique features, and finds out what changes consumers can anticipate after Congress passed a bill allowing hearing aids to be sold over-the-counter. (Originally broadcast September 30, 2018.)
A look back at the esteemed personalities who've left us this year, who touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity
It's summertime - time for music at festivals and venues across the country
A traveling exhibition of gothic and occult art, sideshow performers, and bizarre specimens stopped outside Chicago, where CBS News photographer Jake Barlow took in the odd sights
Shows and movies you'll want to stream soon
New images from inside the command module that landed the first men on the moon
President Trump rallied supporters in Manchester, New Hampshire, last night. Julia Manchester, a political reporter for The Hill, joined CBSN to discuss how the president is trying to win the state in 2020.