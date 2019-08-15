Todo En Uno: AMLO garantiza entrega a tiempo de libros de texto

The latest in hearing aids

Two out of three people over age 70 have trouble hearing, but only about 20% of adults who have hearing loss actually use a hearing aid, for the most part because of costs related to the devices themselves and to testing and consultations with a doctor or audiologist. David Pogue checks out the latest advances in hearing aid technology that have reduced size and added unique features, and finds out what changes consumers can anticipate after Congress passed a bill allowing hearing aids to be sold over-the-counter. (Originally broadcast September 30, 2018.)