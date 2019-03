Tienen derecho, pero no hay razón para manifestarse: AMLO a CNTE

Right Rail - Video Promo - Listing

FBI and Pentagon IG joining Boeing probe

Indonesian investigators confirmed an off-duty pilot was in the cockpit of the Lion Air Boeing 737 Max plane that experienced trouble, one day before a deadly crash. They did not say whether he helped stabilize the plane. The Max jets are grounded in the U.S. and around the world following the Indonesia and Ethiopia crashes that killed 346 people. Kris Van Cleave reports.