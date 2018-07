3 people, including father and son, killed in Long Island car crash, police say

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. -- Three people, including a father and a son, were killed Sunday in a car wreck in suburban New York. The crash killed the 27-year-old Alex Demetrius and the driver and a passenger in the other car: 65-year-old Joseph Cloonan and his 34-year-old son, John Cloonan, who both lived on Staten Island.

Suffolk County police say Demetrius, of Nesconset, was driving east in Amityville around 12:30 a.m. Sunday when his car went into the opposite lanes and hit a westbound car.

Bryan Cloonan tells Newsday his uncle Joseph was a married father of three who worked three jobs, including as a physical trainer, and played guitar in a band. He calls his uncle "larger than life."

"I heard two loud bangs," neighbor Kirk Uson told CBS New York. "It's a little upsetting. Once in a while, they fly up and down through here pretty fast. It's a little upsetting."