Drew Carey says slain ex-fiancee Amie Harwick "didn't deserve to die like she did"

Drew Carey opened up for the first time on his weekly satellite radio show with a tearful tribute to his former fiancée, Hollywood therapist Amie Harwick. CBS Los Angeles reports the show aired Friday, about a week after Harwick's death and featured a setlist of songs the couple used to listen to together.

"Even after we broke up, we still loved each other very much. Even though we broke up the engagement, I was still so in love with her and she loved me back," Carey said tearfully. "And I can never hear these songs again without thinking of her."

Some of the songs included the Four Seasons' "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," the "5" Royales' "Dedicated to the One I Love" and The Rascals' "A Girl Like You," according to Sirius XM Radio.

Carey and Harwick were engaged in 2018 and broke up about a year later.

"So, this next set is for Amie Harwick – a beautiful person who didn't deserve to die like she did," Carey said.

Police say Harwick was strangled and thrown from her third-floor balcony in the Hollywood Hills on Feb. 15. Her ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, has been charged in her murder.

As "48 Hours" reported, Harwick's death is putting a spotlight on domestic violence and stalking laws. Carey is supporting an online petition calling for tighter stalking legislation – a petition that has already collected more than 85,000 signatures.