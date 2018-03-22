Amherst College football player dies during spring break in Mexico

AMHERST, Mass. -- An Amherst College student who played on the school's football team has died during spring break in Mexico City. Officials at the Massachusetts college said in a statement that senior economics major Andrew Dorogi died Friday. The cause was not provided.

Dorogi played tight end and scored a touchdown in the Division III squad's season opener last fall.

The school's website says he was from Cleveland and attended the University School in Hunting Valley, Ohio.

The Amherst College community is mourning the loss of Andrew Dorogi ’18, an economics major and a member of the football team. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, teammates, coaches, and teachers. https://t.co/6cHKQO23v9 pic.twitter.com/Te1Y5sRNVZ — Amherst College (@AmherstCollege) March 21, 2018

College officials offered their sympathies and said they were not releasing further details at the request of his family.

A U.S. State Department spokesman confirmed the death but would not provide details.

Amherst's student newspaper said students and coaches gathered on campus Monday to remember Dorogi.

"To me, Dorogi was just a guy with a huge heart," teammate Kevin Sheehan told the Amherst Student. "He was the kind of guy that would always put a smile on your face, no matter what."

Amherst is a private school with about 1,800 students.

CBS Boston reports that in an unrelated incident, a UMass Amherst student was seriously injured on spring break. Lauren Hayes, a senior from Revere, suffered a skull fracture "during a boating mishap" last week in Cancun.