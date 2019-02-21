American who joined al-Qaeda, then turned informant, speaks in first TV interview

The lure of fighting for oppressed Muslims in the Middle East pitched in online videos drove troubled American Muslim-convert Bryant Viñas into the arms of al-Qaeda in Afghanistan, where he spent eight months training with al-Qaeda. In his first TV interview, Viñas says he even supported an attack on a U.S. base there. But after he was caught in Pakistan and shipped back to the U.S., Viñas provided key information about his experience that made U.S. officials request witness protection for him. But he was denied. His interview will be broadcast on 60 Minutes, Sunday, February 24 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

The training did not resemble the propaganda videos showing al-Qaeda cadre running and navigating obstacle courses in formation. "That's not how it was when I was there. We did basic Soviet weapons. AK-47, RPG-7, PK machine gun, different pistols," he tells Pelley. "They go a little bit into explosive theory, suicide bombing vests."

Viñas spent eight years talking to the FBI while he was locked up and provided what former FBI acting director Andrew McCabe termed "incredibly valuable" information including identities of terrorists and how he made his way from Long Island, New York, into al-Qaeda. His lawyer, Steve Zissou says Viñas's information was used to target, capture, and kill many of his former terrorist associates.

The judge in his case, Nicholas Garaufis, says Viñas is in "grave danger" and that the FBI and prosecutors agreed, and sought witness protection for Viñas. Prosecutors described Viñas as the "Single most valuable cooperating witness…with respect to al-Qaeda..." But that wasn't enough for the Witness Security Program to grant him Witness Protection. The Justice Department Witness Security Program declined an interview, but provided this statement, "[The program] must take into account the risks associated with giving a person a new identity and placing them in a community that is unaware of the person's actual identity..."

The decision troubles Judge Garaufis, "They've had… at least 8,700 cooperators placed in witness protection and I know some of these cooperators… I've had virtually the entire Bonanno organized crime family on my docket," he tells Pelley. "Murderers and drug kingpins on my docket, so I'm not a newcomer to this process and I was shocked that they took such a cavalier irresponsible step as they did to deny Mr. Viñas witness protection."

Viñas says he came on television, further risking his life, "To let people know what went wrong."